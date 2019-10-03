HENDERSON, KY - Miniesia Michelle "Puddin" Speller, 39, formerly of Kinston, died Tuesday, Sept.24, 2019. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Greater Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Mills Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. in the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel. She is survived by her wife, Myra Speller of the home. The family is receiving friends at 2664 Pine Knoll Drive, Kinston. Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019