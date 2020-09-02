Minnie Carolyn Daughety Savage, 70, was called home on Friday, August 28th, 2020. Minnie was born February 26th, 1950 and her roots run deep in Sandhill Township. Minnie was preceded in death by parents, Jeff Alexander Daughety and Zana Estelle Daughety; her son, "Charlie" Charles B. Savage Jr.; her husband, Charles B. Savage; her brother, Alex Ryburn Daughety; and close friends, Buddy and Theresa Wiggins.
To cherish her memory are the loves of her life: her son, Tim and wife, Kasey; two granddaughters, Grace and Ellie Savage. A brother in law, Kenneth Grant; her nephew, Brian Grant and wife, Christie and son Dillion; her niece, Lisa Jones and husband, James and son, Frank Taylor Jr. and daughter, Stacy; her niece, Amy Daughety and daughter Mckenzie; and her nephew, Erik Daughety; close friend, Jessica Avery and husband, Stephen and son, Jaden; close friend, Caleb Wiggins.
Just like her mother, Minnie had a passion for learning and also graduated from North Lenoir as valedictorian. Minnie attended East Carolina University where she graduated with Honors with undergraduate degrees in Sociology, Psychology, and Education. Minnie received a Master's Degree from ECU in Rehabilitation Counseling and Clinical Psychology. After retiring, Minnie completed her Ph.D. in Education. Minnie worked for the State of North Carolina as a Psychologist at Greenville Alcohol and Drug Center and Vocational Rehabilitation Facility in Goldsboro.
Minnie's family was her main priority. She enjoyed seeing them grow and soar with the eagles. Minnie's hobbies included watching western shows, cooking, and canning. Minnie enjoyed her stay on this plane and thanked God daily for helping her grow through hard times. Minnie was a member of British Chapel OFW Baptist Church and cherished her time there.
A special thank you goes to Vidant Kinston Oncology and UNC Lenoir Hospital for their professional and compassionate care. Dr. Qadir's caring approach to treatment was truly heartwarming. Additionally, the medical and nursing teams were extremely caring and thorough.
Due to circumstances related to COVID-19, there will be a celebration of life planned to be held at British Chapel OFW Baptist Church in Kinston for the immediate family later this week. At the family's request, please send your condolences via email to kabtas0208@gmail.com
or via mail. In lieu of flowers, Minnie has requested donations to be made to her granddaughters, Grace and Ellie's College Fund compliments of Tim Savage, 1165 Andrews Court, Creedmoor NC 27522.
Throughout life, Minnie experienced heartaches and saw many blessings come from those heartaches. During her last days, she expressed that "we will grow through this pain too". Please keep her family in your prayers.