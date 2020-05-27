Miranda Lashae "Toot Toot" Artis, 29, of 1211 North Street, Smithfield, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at Don Brown Funeral Home in Ayden. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Estates in Grifton.
Due to COVID-19 the governor has asked that all gathering only have 50 people. Please check with family to make sure you are invited.
Viewing will be held one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
Published in Free Press on May 27, 2020