MOUNT OLIVE - Mitchell B. Howard, 90, formerly of Kinston, died Saturday, July 13, 2019. A memorial service will be held at noon on Wednesday, July 17 at Pink Hill Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Wednesday at the funeral home. Mitchell is survived by his son, Mitchell B. Howard, Jr. and daughter, Lorraine Howard Overman. Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral home.
Published in Free Press on July 16, 2019