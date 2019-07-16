Mitchell Bodell Howard

Service Information
Pink Hill Funeral Home Inc
1056 N Nc Hwy 11
Pink Hill, NC
28572
(252)-568-3184
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pink Hill Funeral Home Inc
1056 N Nc Hwy 11
Pink Hill, NC 28572
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Pink Hill Funeral Home Inc
1056 N Nc Hwy 11
Pink Hill, NC 28572
View Map
Obituary
MOUNT OLIVE - Mitchell B. Howard, 90, formerly of Kinston, died Saturday, July 13, 2019. A memorial service will be held at noon on Wednesday, July 17 at Pink Hill Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Wednesday at the funeral home. Mitchell is survived by his son, Mitchell B. Howard, Jr. and daughter, Lorraine Howard Overman. Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral home.
Published in Free Press on July 16, 2019
