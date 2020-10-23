KINSTON - Mitchell Leroy Strickland, 85, of Kinston, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Signature Health Care of Kinston, NC. He was preceded in death by his mother, Josephine Strickland; brother, Dorsey Jackson and nephew George F. Stallings, Jr.
Mitchell was a truck driver for Phillip Morris Company in Richmond, VA for many years. He enjoyed spending time with family, watching baseball and racing, eating at King's and Kinstonian Restaurants.
Mitchell is survived by his sisters, Nancy Stallings Justice and husband, Frankie and Catherine Hathaway; step-sister, Retha Sermon; many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Westview Cemetery.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
