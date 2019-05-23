Mittie Ruth Wallace

Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
ALBERTSON - Mittie Ruth Wallace, 90, of Albertson, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in New Bern. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Pink Hill Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Wallace-Walker Cemetery in Albertson. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Louie Wallace; brothers, Donald "Red" Wallace and Bobby Wallace and sister, Naomi Rankin. She is survived by her husband, Frank Gene Wallace; step-sons, Timothy Gene Wallace and Terry Dean Baker; step-daughter, Renee' Wallace and special nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on May 23, 2019
