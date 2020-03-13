KINSTON - Monica Joyner Sykes, 68, of 1024 Sycamore Road, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at First Missionary Baptist Church in Kinston. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be Friday from 3-7 p.m. with the family present from 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home. She is survived by her son, Chevin Sykes of Charlotte. Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 13, 2020