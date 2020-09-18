Monica Yvette Prayer Ward, 49, of 2800 Best Road, Apt 102, Greenville, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Burial will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens in Greenville.

She is survived by her mother, Betty Prayer Blow of Bell Arthur; seven brothers, Keith Hopkins, Isaac Blow, Jeron Blow, all of Greenville, George Barfield Jr. of Grifton, Eugene Raye of Washington, N.C., Michael Raye of Farmville and Javon Blow of Greensboro; six sisters, Kimderlyn Gore, Jessica Daniels, Joy Blow, Jamala Blow, Nakia Blow, all of Greenville and Candie Bynum of Raleigh.

Viewing will be held one hour before service at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, check with the family to make sure you are invited. Masks and social distancing are required.

Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home.



