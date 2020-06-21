Morris Barwick, 86, of Deep Run, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at home. Morris served his country in the U.S. Army and, as a lifelong resident of Lenoir County, served his community in the Deep Run Volunteer Fire Department and the Deep Run Water Corporation. He was also a member of Pleasant Hill Masonic Lodge #304, Lenoir County Shrine Club, and Noble's Chapel United Methodist Church.
Morris, son of the late Kirl and Fleta Barwick, is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janice Noble Barwick, and his children: Melanie McCoy (Jack), Dale Babauta (Michael), Rose Hardy (William), and Jeff Barwick (Donna). The lights of his life were his grandchildren: Jessica McCoy (Hugo Mora), Jordan Spanner (Brian), Tyler McCoy, Amanda Hardy (Eric), Maria Elizondo (Mario), Angelica Babauta, Will Hardy, Matthew Babauta, and Nicole Barwick. He was blessed with two great-grandchildren: Ava and Giovani Elizondo. He is also survived by his brother, Lynwood Barwick, and several nieces and nephews.
The family is eternally grateful to Community Home Care and Hospice for their devoted, attentive care.
Graveside services with Masonic rites will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Pinelawn Cemetery in Kinston at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Masonic Home for Children at 600 College St. Oxford, NC 27565 or to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are through Pink Hill Funeral Home.
Morris, son of the late Kirl and Fleta Barwick, is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janice Noble Barwick, and his children: Melanie McCoy (Jack), Dale Babauta (Michael), Rose Hardy (William), and Jeff Barwick (Donna). The lights of his life were his grandchildren: Jessica McCoy (Hugo Mora), Jordan Spanner (Brian), Tyler McCoy, Amanda Hardy (Eric), Maria Elizondo (Mario), Angelica Babauta, Will Hardy, Matthew Babauta, and Nicole Barwick. He was blessed with two great-grandchildren: Ava and Giovani Elizondo. He is also survived by his brother, Lynwood Barwick, and several nieces and nephews.
The family is eternally grateful to Community Home Care and Hospice for their devoted, attentive care.
Graveside services with Masonic rites will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Pinelawn Cemetery in Kinston at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Masonic Home for Children at 600 College St. Oxford, NC 27565 or to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are through Pink Hill Funeral Home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 21, 2020.