KINSTON - Myrtle Elmore Morris, 88, of Kinston passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Davis Nursing Home in Wilmington. Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents, Matthew and Sallie Elmore. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Clifton Perry Morris of Kinston; daughter Pam Riggan and husband Allen, of Wilmington; granddaughter, Sallie Riggan; brothers, Matt Elmore and wife Jo, of Clayton and Neal Elmore of Castle Hayne; sister-in-law, Dot Holt of Kinston and her son, Chris Elmore and wife Kim, and Mike Elmore. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Westview Cemetery with Pastor Rick Vernon officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Jan. 15, 2020