Nadene Frances "Dee" Smith Parker, 77, of Lexington, formerly of Kinston, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

A gathering for family and friends will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 from noon to 2 p.m. at Kings Restaurant on the banquet room floor.

Arrangements are by Eaton Funeral Service.



