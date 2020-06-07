KINSTON - Nancy Aldridge Cherry, 89 of Kinston peacefully passed away on June 5, 2020. Nancy was born February 17, 1931 to the late Nannie Alice and Jesse Alton Aldridge. First and foremost, to Nancy was her family. She relished her roles as a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In addition to being a wonderful homemaker, she also worked beside her husband "JP" at their family business, Cherry Oil Company, in many different roles. Nancy loved and attended First Presbyterian Church in Kinston and was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ. She also enjoyed gardening and did wonders in her yard with her green thumb. Her primary goal in life was to set a good example for her family and ensure each and everyone's happiness. Affectionately known to her grandchildren as "Nana", she will be remembered for her sweet and kind sense of humor as well as her famous Christmas cookies.
Nancy is preceded in death by her husband Julius Perkins Cherry and two brothers Jesse Alton Aldridge, Jr. and Bryant Taylor Aldridge. She leaves behind to cherish her memories, son Julius Perkins, Jr. and wife Ann Brown Cherry of Kinston, daughter Louise Cherry Mauck and husband Armistead Burwell Mauck of Kinston, grandchildren Christian Cherry Earp and husband Johnathan of Greenville, Julius Perkins Cherry, III and wife Maggie of Kinston, Courtney Cherry Horns and husband John, Tilden Louise Mauck of Charleston SC and Madison Aldridge Mauck of Kinston, great-grandchildren, John Perkins Earp, Ashby Earp of Greenville, Eleanor Ann Cherry and Julius Perkins Cherry, IV of Kinston and her sister-in-law Jean Aldridge of Durham, NC.
The family is thankful for the kindness and care Nancy received from Spring Arbor of Kinston and expresses heartfelt gratitude to Marie McDaniel for her years of faithful companionship.
A private celebration of Nancy's life will take place at Westview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the First Presbyterian Church, 2101 North Herritage Street, NC 28504.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 7, 2020.