Deep Run - Nancy Hill Beirise, 72, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the Maxwell Cemetery in Albertson.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Neal Beirise; daughters, Kelly Tyndall and husband Woody, Brooke Strickland and husband Scott, Elizabeth Beirise-McAuley and husband Anthony; sons, William Beirise, Andrew Beirise and wife Amie; 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; brothers, Sammie Hill, Mike Hill and wife Sonja, and Frances Stroud.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com.


Published in Free Press on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Maxwell Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Pink Hill Funeral Home Inc
1056 N Nc Hwy 11
Pink Hill, NC 28572
(252) 568-3184
