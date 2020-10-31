Deep Run - Nancy Hill Beirise, 72, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the Maxwell Cemetery in Albertson.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Neal Beirise; daughters, Kelly Tyndall and husband Woody, Brooke Strickland and husband Scott, Elizabeth Beirise-McAuley and husband Anthony; sons, William Beirise, Andrew Beirise and wife Amie; 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; brothers, Sammie Hill, Mike Hill and wife Sonja, and Frances Stroud.
