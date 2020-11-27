1/1
Nancy Carol (Heath) Burkett
KINSTON - Nancy Carol Heath Burkett, 74, of Kinston passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at UNC Lenoir Healthcare. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Pearl Barnet Heath; sister, Carrie "Tency" Quinn; brothers, Woodrow Heath, Theodore Heath and Kenneth Earl "Bud" Heath.
Carol was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She enjoyed traveling and cross-stitching and loved to send birthday and anniversary cards to her family and friends. She was loved by everyone she met and will be missed by many.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Burkett; daughter, Wendy Burkett and husband, Paul McPherson; son, Dr. Greg Burkett and wife, Missy; grandchildren, Jennifer Sharp and Sara McPherson; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Brooklyn, Taylor and Charlie Sharp; sisters, Doris Stroud, Jo Ann Carter and Earlene Maxwell; brothers, David Heath, Jr. and Kenneth Heath.
A private service will be held in Carol's memory.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.


Published in Free Press on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-3177
