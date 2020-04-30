Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Hardy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Hardy, 62, of Greenville, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Monday, April 27,

2020.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11:00 am in Evergreen Memorial Estates-Grifton, NC.

She was born in Kinston, NC and spent much of her younger life in Nashville, TN with her mother and best friend, Evelyn Pittman Hardy. In Nashville she found a life-long love of country music and was active with . Nancy moved back to Grifton in the 1980's and was a devoted member of Edwards Chapel Methodist Church. She loved living on her grandparents' farm, caring for feral cats and visiting with her neighbors on Skeeter Pond Road. She never met a stranger, always loved being with

others, and enjoyed her trips to the beach, to Atlantic City, NJ, to Branson, MO and visits back to Nashville.

She joined Faith Assembly Church, another important piece of her family who always made sure she had a ride to church and activities, after moving to Greenville later in life. The family is grateful for the love and care the congregation has shown Nancy. The family would also like to express our appreciation to the staff of Red Oak Manor Assisted Living in Greenville for taking such good care of Nancy during her final years.

Nancy was preceded in death by her mother Evelyn; father Jim Hardy; grandmother, Blanche Phillips Pittman; grandfather, Bruce E. Pittman; beloved Aunt Inez Pittman Sumrell; Uncle Luther Pittman and Aunt Betsy Gilbert Pittman. She is survived by her brother Don Layno, as well as two nieces and many cousins who will remember her kindness, positive outlook on life, and her love of mimosas and Pepsi!

The family will receive friends immediately following the Graveside Service at the cemetery.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory

Online condolences at



Nancy Hardy, 62, of Greenville, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Monday, April 27,2020.A Graveside Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11:00 am in Evergreen Memorial Estates-Grifton, NC.She was born in Kinston, NC and spent much of her younger life in Nashville, TN with her mother and best friend, Evelyn Pittman Hardy. In Nashville she found a life-long love of country music and was active with . Nancy moved back to Grifton in the 1980's and was a devoted member of Edwards Chapel Methodist Church. She loved living on her grandparents' farm, caring for feral cats and visiting with her neighbors on Skeeter Pond Road. She never met a stranger, always loved being withothers, and enjoyed her trips to the beach, to Atlantic City, NJ, to Branson, MO and visits back to Nashville.She joined Faith Assembly Church, another important piece of her family who always made sure she had a ride to church and activities, after moving to Greenville later in life. The family is grateful for the love and care the congregation has shown Nancy. The family would also like to express our appreciation to the staff of Red Oak Manor Assisted Living in Greenville for taking such good care of Nancy during her final years.Nancy was preceded in death by her mother Evelyn; father Jim Hardy; grandmother, Blanche Phillips Pittman; grandfather, Bruce E. Pittman; beloved Aunt Inez Pittman Sumrell; Uncle Luther Pittman and Aunt Betsy Gilbert Pittman. She is survived by her brother Don Layno, as well as two nieces and many cousins who will remember her kindness, positive outlook on life, and her love of mimosas and Pepsi!The family will receive friends immediately following the Graveside Service at the cemetery.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & CrematoryOnline condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com. Published in Free Press on Apr. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.