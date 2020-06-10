Nancy Howard Jones
Nancy Howard Jones, 73, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
A graveside service is Monday, June 8th, 11:00 AM, Howard Family Cemetery, Pink Hill, NC.
Survivors: Sons: Randy Jones, Trenton, NC, Linwood Jones, Trenton, NC, Daughter, Joyce Edwards, Pink Hill, NC, Sisters; Dorothy Rich, Deep Run, NC, Lola Mae Hardison, Albertson, NC, Brothers; David Howard, Jones County, James Howard, Deep Run, NC, Edward Howard, Jones County, 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Community Funeral Home, Beulaville.

Published in Free Press on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
10:00 AM
Howard Family Cemetery
JUN
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Howard Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home of Beulaville - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
