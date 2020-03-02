Nancy Lucinda "Cindy" Jones Horton

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Lucinda "Cindy" Jones Horton.
Service Information
Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service
117 Northwest 3rd Street
Snow Hill, NC
28580
(252)-747-3675
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tanglewood Church of God
Rouse Road
Kinston, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
7:00 PM
Tanglewood Church of God
Rouse Road
Kinston, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Cindy, as most of us knew her, passed away at the age of 65, very peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was surrounded by her family and friends. She was a very loving and devoted sister, wife, mother and friend. She is survived by her husband and best friend, Craig; their two daughters, Rebekkah Simon and husband Chad, and Ashely Fultz and husband Jeff; four absolutely loved and adored grandchildren, Addie Marie Simon, Craig-Allen Simon, Keegan Fultz and Jordan Fultz; a loving sister, Mary Hardy and husband Billy; and many nieces and nephews. During her life she was a very devoted wife and mother, a member of Tanglewood Church of God, Co-Coordinator for an Alzheimer's Care Givers support group, Girl Scout leader, Sunday school teacher, youth group leader; but most of all, a friend to anyone she came in contact with. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7 PM Monday, March 2nd, at Tanglewood Church of God on Rouse Road in Kinston. The family will receive friends the hour prior to the service beginning at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Dementia Allice of NC, 9131 Anson Way,
Suite 206, Raleigh, NC 27615. Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.