Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Tanglewood Church of God Rouse Road Kinston , NC Celebration of Life 7:00 PM Tanglewood Church of God Rouse Road Kinston , NC

Cindy, as most of us knew her, passed away at the age of 65, very peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was surrounded by her family and friends. She was a very loving and devoted sister, wife, mother and friend. She is survived by her husband and best friend, Craig; their two daughters, Rebekkah Simon and husband Chad, and Ashely Fultz and husband Jeff; four absolutely loved and adored grandchildren, Addie Marie Simon, Craig-Allen Simon, Keegan Fultz and Jordan Fultz; a loving sister, Mary Hardy and husband Billy; and many nieces and nephews. During her life she was a very devoted wife and mother, a member of Tanglewood Church of God, Co-Coordinator for an Alzheimer's Care Givers support group, Girl Scout leader, Sunday school teacher, youth group leader; but most of all, a friend to anyone she came in contact with. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7 PM Monday, March 2nd, at Tanglewood Church of God on Rouse Road in Kinston. The family will receive friends the hour prior to the service beginning at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Dementia Allice of NC, 9131 Anson Way,

Suite 206, Raleigh, NC 27615. Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service.

