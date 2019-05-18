Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy "Sue" Heath Dalrymple. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ABBEVILLE, SC - Nancy "Sue" Heath Dalrymple born December 5, 1947 went home to her beloved Lord on May 12, 2019 at the Hospice House of Greenwood, SC. She was the daughter of John Wilbur Heath and Isabel Robinson Heath of Trenton, NC. Sue was raised from the age of 4 at the Baptist Children's Home in Middlesex, NC where she made many lifetime friends. Sue was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerry Dalrymple of Alabama; sister Michael Faye Heath Murphy of Kinston NC; and brother, Clarence Ray Heath Jenkins of Comfort, NC. She is survived by brothers, John William Heath and wife Phyllis, of Chester, VA, Marshall Glenn Heath and wife Pam, of Virginia, and Wilbert Earl "Scram" Heath and wife Joyce, of Kinston. She is also survived by son, James Alvah Martin II and wife Tammie, of Borgart, GA, with children April Martin Tilghman and husband Mikey, of Atlanta, GA, Levi Triston Martin, Jamie Seth Martin, and Caleb Noah Martin; son Michael Wayne Martin and wife Holland, of Wilmington, NC with children, Rachael Nicole Martin, Isabelle Victoria Martin and Ethan Alexander Martin; and son, John Marshall Martin and wife Tonia, currently of Kinston with children, John Wyatt Martin, Courtney Renee Martin and Charles Elliot Martin. She has four great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Leland and Emmitt Tilghman and Dakota Lee "Frog" Maready. She also had many special friends and church family members in her latest home town of Abbeville SC. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Published in Free Press on May 18, 2019

