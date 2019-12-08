Nannie Williams Marshburn
Chinquapin - Nannie Williams Marshburn, 101, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Funeral service is Monday, Dec. 9 th , 2:00 PM, with visitation at 1:00 PM, Community Funeral
Home, Beulaville, NC. Interment will be held at the Jim Jones Cemetery, Chinquapin, NC.
Survivors: Daughters; Nadine Torrans, Chinquapin, NC, Aleta Miller, TX. Sons; Stanley
Marshburn, Raleigh, NC, Thomas Marshburn, Chinquapin, NC, 10 grandchildren and 15 great-
grandchildren.
Condolences may be left online at www.communityfuneralhomenc.com
Published in Free Press on Dec. 8, 2019