JACKSONVILLE - Nedra Lawan Ewing, 52, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb.15, at St. Luke A.M.E. Zion Church in Maysville. Interment will follow in White Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. with the family present to receive friends from 5-6 p.m. at Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, Jacksonville and other times at 208 Foy St. Maysville.Survivors include her son, Desmond Kinsey of Kinston. Arrangements are by Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, Jacksonville.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 13, 2020