KINSTON - Mr. Needham Gee, 94, of 601 Eagle Road, Kinston, N.C., transitioned on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at UNC Lenoir Healthcare in Kinston, N.C.

Funeral services will be 12 p.m. Monday at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Interment shall follow in Climent C.Mills Veterans Cemetery.

Viewing will be Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at Mills Funeral Home. He is survived by his sister, Margaret Malloy of the home and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mills Funeral Home are entrusted with his funeral arrangements.



