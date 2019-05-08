DOVER - Nehemiah Woodard, 70, of 8875 Hwy. 55 E., New Bern Road, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Grantsbrook Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 10 at New Bern Eastern Missionary Baptist Association Headquarters, Grantsboro. Interment will follow at the St. Mark AMEZ Church Cemetery, Bayboro. Viewing hours are from 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.Thursday at Oscar's Mortuary. Family and friends may express condolences at the residence. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Beatrice Smith Woodard of the home. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, New Bern.
Published in Free Press on May 8, 2019