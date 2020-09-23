1/
Nellie Brown Whaley
KINSTON - Nellie Brown Whaley, 84, of Kinston, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at her home. She was predeceased by her husband, Hobert Whaley; parents, Frank Wilkins and Vivian Hare Wilkins and son, Terry Ray Whaley.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She retired from Caswell after 29 years of service as a nursing assistant. Nellie enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, shopping, and playing cards. She was loved by all and will be missed by many.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Holland of LaGrange; son, Sidney Whaley and wife, Lena of Kinston; grandchildren, Megan Smith and husband McKeever, Will Holland, Brandi Grist and husband, Martin and Kelly Brinn and husband, Aaron; six great-grandchildren and sisters Viola Beaman and Mary Ward.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Pinelawn Memorial Park with Pastor Allen Ham officiating.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.


Published in Free Press on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pinelawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-3177
