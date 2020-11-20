Nellie Bryant Graham, 95, of 2802 Murry Hill Road, Kinston, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at her home. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Church Of Faith And Deliverance Church, 655 Sussex Street, Kinston. Interment will follow in Parrott Family Cemetery, LaGrange.

She is survived by her children.

Viewing will be held on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at the funeral home from 3-6 p.m..

Masks and social distancing are required.

Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.



