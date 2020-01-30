SNOW HILL - Mrs. Nellie Bruce Mitchell Gray, 86, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Greendale Forest Nursing Center in Snow Hill. A native of Lenoir County, she was born February 12, 1933, the daughter of James Avan and Nettie Redd Mitchell. Mrs. Gray was a devoted homemaker and cherished her roles as wife, mother and grandmother. Along with her late husband, Raymond Gray, she spent many years in Newport where they were active in commercial fishing and farming. She loved clamming and fishing in the river, reading her Bible and spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Gray was an avid gardener and loved flowers, particularly roses. Upon returning to Greene County, she became a member of Liberty Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Raymond Randolph Gray; a daughter, Deborah "Debbie" Anne Gray; and infant son. Her surviving family includes her daughters, Peggy Gray Keel (Henry) of Snow Hill, Mary Gray Walton (Randy) of Cary, and Nellie Gray Chadwick of Snow Hill; a son, Randy Gray (Darla) of Newport; sisters, Eleanor Wrenn of La Grange and Patricia Simmons of New River, SC; a brother, Jim Mitchell (Sadie) of La Grange; 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to acknowledge Mrs. Gray's hospice nurse Angie Lacrosse who formed a special bond with her and the family; and the staff of Greendale Forest for the care they provided. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, February 1st, at Liberty Baptist Church with Pastor Rusty Conyers and Pastor David Rimmer officiating. Interment will immediately follow at the Snow Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall Saturday from 10:00 – 10:45 AM prior to the service and other times at the home of Henry and Peggy Keel, 221 Mill Court, Snow Hill, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Liberty Baptist Church, 705 SE Second Street, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020