Neta Jones Parker, 86, of Washington, D.C., formerly of Kinston, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at her home. Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, from Pinelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 from the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel.

Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.



