Neva Annette Pelletier Vandiford died Thursday, June 25, 2020.
A service was held on Monday, June 29 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Rouse Funeral Home, with visitation being held one hour prior.
Arrangements are by Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 29, 2020.