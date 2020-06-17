Or Copy this URL to Share

Nina Aycock Herring, 80, of Bucklesberry, died Monday, June 15, 2020.

A graveside service to celebrate Nina's life will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.





