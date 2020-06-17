Nina A. Herring
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nina Aycock Herring, 80, of Bucklesberry, died Monday, June 15, 2020.
A graveside service to celebrate Nina's life will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 17, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved