BUCKLESBERRY - Nina Mae Aycock Herring, 80, was reunited with her beloved husband, Jack, on Monday, June 15, 2020. Nina Mae was born January 9, 1940 in Lenoir County to the late A.G. Aycock and Nona Mae Moore Aycock. Her husband of sixty-one years, Arthur Jack Herring, preceded her in death on December 1, 2019.
Nina Mae spent 33 years in banking, serving as a loan officer and branch manager in La Grange, North Carolina. Never one to be idle, Nina Mae spent her hours at home actively working in her yard, her house, and her garden. Enjoying time outdoors, she loved flowers, a freshly mowed lawn, and perfectly manicured shrubbery. As with all things, she wanted her yard and garden to be kept her way-the right way-the only way. She gave her best effort to everything she did, and never expected or desired for someone else to do something that she could handle herself.
With Nina Mae, there was never a wonder about her opinion. A straight-shooter, she had a knack for telling it like it was in such a way that you were appreciative for her thoughts. She was kind and tenderhearted, especially when it came to her family. She made each and every one of them feel special, and treated her in-laws just like her own.
Many fond memories center around the dinner table at Nina Mae's. Lunch was served each Sunday with old-school country cooking and the best fried chicken. If it was your birthday, you got to choose what was for dinner. No matter what, it was always good.
Christmas was a favorite time of year, a time to enjoy family and celebrate the birth of Jesus. Among her decorations was an extensive collection of nutcrackers that she enjoyed and displayed with pride.
In her spare time, Nina Mae enjoyed reading novels, was a member of the Bucklesberry Ruritan Club, and most recently took up knitting. She was a member of a knitting class that met on Mondays and was very proud of the baby blanket she made for her soon to be born great grandchild. She beamed with great joy at the thoughts of this new baby, and could not wait to meet her.
A graveside service to celebrate Nina Mae's life will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery.
Nina Mae is survived by her two children, James E. Herring and wife, Irene, and Cathy M. Herring; two grandchildren, Jackie L. Herring, Andrew J. Herring and wife, Harley D. Herring; a soon to be born great-grandchild, Madilyn J. Herring; two special family friends, Anne Lee and Gail Coltrain; along with all the Herring clan who she thought of as her own family. In addition to her parents, Nina Mae, was preceded in death by a brother, Linwood Gordon Aycock.
A time of informal fellowship will follow the graveside service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rousefh.com. Memorials may be made to White Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church, c/o Janet Brown, 1794 Jenny Lind Road, La Grange, NC 28551 or the Lenoir County Public Library, 510 North Queen Street, Kinston, NC 28501. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.
Nina Mae spent 33 years in banking, serving as a loan officer and branch manager in La Grange, North Carolina. Never one to be idle, Nina Mae spent her hours at home actively working in her yard, her house, and her garden. Enjoying time outdoors, she loved flowers, a freshly mowed lawn, and perfectly manicured shrubbery. As with all things, she wanted her yard and garden to be kept her way-the right way-the only way. She gave her best effort to everything she did, and never expected or desired for someone else to do something that she could handle herself.
With Nina Mae, there was never a wonder about her opinion. A straight-shooter, she had a knack for telling it like it was in such a way that you were appreciative for her thoughts. She was kind and tenderhearted, especially when it came to her family. She made each and every one of them feel special, and treated her in-laws just like her own.
Many fond memories center around the dinner table at Nina Mae's. Lunch was served each Sunday with old-school country cooking and the best fried chicken. If it was your birthday, you got to choose what was for dinner. No matter what, it was always good.
Christmas was a favorite time of year, a time to enjoy family and celebrate the birth of Jesus. Among her decorations was an extensive collection of nutcrackers that she enjoyed and displayed with pride.
In her spare time, Nina Mae enjoyed reading novels, was a member of the Bucklesberry Ruritan Club, and most recently took up knitting. She was a member of a knitting class that met on Mondays and was very proud of the baby blanket she made for her soon to be born great grandchild. She beamed with great joy at the thoughts of this new baby, and could not wait to meet her.
A graveside service to celebrate Nina Mae's life will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery.
Nina Mae is survived by her two children, James E. Herring and wife, Irene, and Cathy M. Herring; two grandchildren, Jackie L. Herring, Andrew J. Herring and wife, Harley D. Herring; a soon to be born great-grandchild, Madilyn J. Herring; two special family friends, Anne Lee and Gail Coltrain; along with all the Herring clan who she thought of as her own family. In addition to her parents, Nina Mae, was preceded in death by a brother, Linwood Gordon Aycock.
A time of informal fellowship will follow the graveside service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rousefh.com. Memorials may be made to White Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church, c/o Janet Brown, 1794 Jenny Lind Road, La Grange, NC 28551 or the Lenoir County Public Library, 510 North Queen Street, Kinston, NC 28501. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 18, 2020.