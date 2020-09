Or Copy this URL to Share

Nina Mae Brown Clark, 89, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at her home.

All arrangements are private.

Survivors include sons, Mike Clark, Pink Hill and Perry Clark, Charlotte; stepson, Charles Mason, Rockford, Ill.; stepdaughter, Peggy Moore, Monticello, Ky.; sisters, Maxine Smith, Utica, N.Y., Mary Hewitt, Jacksonville and Ann Carter, Deltona, Fla.; brother, Delmus Brown, Dover; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.







