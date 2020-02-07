CHARLOTTE - Nina Spence Kupfer, 81, of Charlotte, died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Waltonwood Cotswold. Born November 10, 1938 in Kinston NC, Nina was the daughter of the late Mary Alma Alexander Spence Carter and Herbert Davis Spence. Nina was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles H Kupfer, Sr. Nina and Charlie moved to Charlotte in September 1971. Nina worked for the Mother's Morning Out Program at St. John's Episcopal Church in the 1970s and early 1980s, prior to working for the City of Charlotte between 1986 and 2001. She is survived by her three sons, Herbert S. Kupfer and his wife Andrea, of Seymour, TN, Charles H. Kupfer, Jr and his wife Chris, of Matthews, and Andrew H. Kupfer and Anne Braswell of Charlotte. She is also survived by an affectionately adopted son, Luke Eulitt, of Spring TX. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Charles H. (Trey) Kupfer III and his wife Haley, of Winston-Salem, Alex J. Kupfer of Winston-Salem, and Amber M. Kupfer, A. Logan Kupfer, Julie N. Kupfer and Skylar K. Kupfer, all of Charlotte. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 22 at 1:00 pm at St. Stephen United Methodist Church 6800 Sardis Road, Charlotte NC 28270. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Stephen United Methodist Church or the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation (www.alzinfo.org).
Published in Free Press on Feb. 7, 2020