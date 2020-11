Noah Christian Wright, infant, of 1908 Rosemont Dr., Apt 5, Greenville, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at Don Brown Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mills Family Cemetery.

He is survived by his father Anthony Harris, mother Alexis Wright of Greenville, and sister, Riley Clark, all of Greenville.

COVID-19 restrictions will be in place.

Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home.



