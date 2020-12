Or Copy this URL to Share

Nora Carnegie Burney, 90, of 1407 E. Washington Ave., Kinston, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at her home. Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 from Oak Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. from the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel.

Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.





