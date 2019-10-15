PINK HILL - Norman Edward Whaley, 92, of Pink Hill, passed away on October 13, 2019, at Autumn Village in Beulaville. Norman lived a long and healthy life before leaving his Earthly home to join his beloved Cleo, parents, and brothers and sisters in Heaven. Leaving behind to cherish his memories are his son and daughter- in- law, Keith and Pat Whaley' granddaughters, Crystal Noble (Michael), Kimberly Farmer (David), and Katelyn Whaley (Todd); great- grandchildren, Camden, Kaeden, Carson, Cecily, Mason, and Maddox; several nieces and nephews; along with special friends and caregivers, Darren and Amanda Powell (and children) and Chris and Cynthia Alphin (Robert). The family would like to express the staff of Autumn Village and Community Health and Hospice for the exceptional care of Norman during his final days. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Pink Hill Funeral Home with visitation immediately following. Burial will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill. Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 15, 2019