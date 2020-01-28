KINSTON - Norman Ray Wooten Jr., age 72, died Monday, January 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held Thursday, January 30 at 11:00 A.M. at Forest Hills Cemetery in Farmville by the Rev. Travis Allen. He is survived by his wife, Catherine Walston Wooten of the home; anda daughter, Amy Lynn Wooten of Nashville, Tenn. The family will receive friends at the home, 1403 Saint James Place, Kinston, NC Wednesday evening from 4 until 6:00 P.M. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com. Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020