Norman Ray Wooten Jr.

  • "Our hearts are saddened with the loss of Ray but we are..."
    - Mary Reavis & Elizabeth Mann
Service Information
Farmville Funeral Home
4226 East Church Street
Farmville, NC
27828
(252)-753-3400
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
at the home
1403 Saint James Place
Kinston, NC
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Forest Hills Cemetery
Farmville, NC
Obituary
KINSTON - Norman Ray Wooten Jr., age 72, died Monday, January 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held Thursday, January 30 at 11:00 A.M. at Forest Hills Cemetery in Farmville by the Rev. Travis Allen. He is survived by his wife, Catherine Walston Wooten of the home; anda daughter, Amy Lynn Wooten of Nashville, Tenn. The family will receive friends at the home, 1403 Saint James Place, Kinston, NC Wednesday evening from 4 until 6:00 P.M. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com. Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
