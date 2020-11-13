Norwood Britt Miller, 83, died on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

Graveside service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville, with visitation at 1 p.m.

Survivors include spouse, Lois Miller, Beulaville; son, Randall Kennedy, Beulaville; daughters, Belinda Miller, Benita Campbell, Bridget Walston, all of Beulaville; sister, Mary Rollins, Fuquay Varina; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are by Community Funeral Home, Beulaville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store