Norwood Gary Mills

Guest Book
  • "So very sorry to hear about Norwood Mills! He was a..."
  • "Have know Norwood over 40 years. One of the best people..."
    - Donnie Harper
  • "So sorry to hear about Norwood. He was a very very nice..."
    - Barry & Marian Jones
Service Information
Mills Funeral Home
1300 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
Kinston, NC
28501
(252)-523-1028
Viewing
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mills Funeral Home
1300 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
Kinston, NC 28501
Funeral service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Mills Funeral Home
1300 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
Kinston, NC 28501
Obituary
Norwood Gary Mills, 65, transitioned Saturday May 9, 2020, at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston. Funeral services will be 11 AM Thursday May 14, 2020, at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Elder Antonio Blow, eulogist. Interment will follow in Mills Family Cemetery. Viewing 3-7 PM Wednesday May 13,2020, at Mills Funeral Home,Inc. He leaves loving memories to his sisters Martha Joyner (James ) of LaGrange, Eula M. Koonce of the home, Barbara O'Neal of New Bern and Carolyn Mills Taylor of Washington,DC; brothers Fred Mills of Lanham, MD and Anthony Mills of Trenton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousin and other relatives.
Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on May 13, 2020
