Novella Suggs Williams, 96, of Hookerton, died on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at her residence.

A viewing will be held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Thomas Dunn Cemetery in Hookerton. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Arrangements are by S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home, Snow Hill.



