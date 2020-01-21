Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Odin Mattis Dearing. View Sign Service Information Bryant Funeral Home - ALLIANCE 52 BRYANT ST Alliance , NC 28509 (252)-745-4966 Wake 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM Temple Baptist Church New Bern , NC View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Temple Baptist Church New Bern , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

"Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart" -Winnie the Pooh.



Our sweet warrior has fought bravely, and has completed his final battle into Heaven. Odin Mattis Dearing was born June 24, 2017, and passed away from a 16 month long battle with cancer on December 26, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC.

He was the strongest boy who loved nothing more than to run, play with his big brother, and eat all day. Those he will meet in Heaven include his paternal grandparents, paternal great-grandparents, and maternal great Mimi.

He is survived in this world by his parents, Mark and Laura Dearing; big brother, Gunnar;

maternal grandparents, Scott and Annie Benda; maternal uncles, Anthony and Aaron Benda; paternal aunt and uncle, Jay and Shannon Dearing; and cousins Eli and Kendall Dearing.

Odin's legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone that was blessed to know him, as well as those who followed along in his beautiful journey.

The family would like to invite the community to join them in celebrating Odin's life on January 25, 2020 at Temple Baptist Church in New Bern, NC. The wake will be held from 10am-2pm, where the family welcomes you to see Odin's special moments, as well as an opportunity to give condolences to the family. The Celebration of Life service will begin at 2pm, where stories will be told about his wonderful

life, as well as a time of worship.

In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations to be sent to either the Ronald McDonald House of

Greenville, NC, or to Riley's Army located in Greenville, NC.

Odin's family was assisted by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

