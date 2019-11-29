DEEP RUN - Odom Lane Futrell, 79, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. There will be a graveside service at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019. Odom was preceded in death by his parents, Joshua and Etta Futrell, three brothers and three sisters. Odom is survived by his wife, Evelyn Jones Futrell; two sons, Jeff Futrell and wife Jackie, and Duane Futrell; two grandchildren, Dusty and Anna Futrell; two sisters, Helen Weaver and Gloria Sumerell. Online condolences can be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Nov. 29, 2019