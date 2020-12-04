Onnie Bell Smith, 97, of La Grange, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Tower Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Raleigh.

Service will be held graveside on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at noon at Fairview Cemetery, 201 N. Forbes Street, La Grange. There will be a viewing held on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

She is survived by three children, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are by J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home and Cremations of Goldsboro.





