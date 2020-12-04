1/
Onnie Bell Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Onnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Onnie Bell Smith, 97, of La Grange, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Tower Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Raleigh.
Service will be held graveside on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at noon at Fairview Cemetery, 201 N. Forbes Street, La Grange. There will be a viewing held on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
She is survived by three children, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are by J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home and Cremations of Goldsboro.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home and Cremations
1701 Wayne Memorial Dr
Goldsboro, NC 27534
(919) 735-2221
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved