MOREHEAD CITY - Ophelia Hubbard-Holland, 54, of 172 N.C. Hwy. 24, Morehead City died Monday, August 26, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.
Friends may express condolences at the residence.
Her funeral service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Mt. Zion M.B. Church, 405 Cedar St., Beaufort. The interment will be held at Carteret Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her husband, Charles H. Holland III, of the home.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Free Press on Aug. 31, 2019