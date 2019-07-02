Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ora Mae Rouse Evans. View Sign Service Information Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston 1608 W Vernon Ave. Kinston , NC 28504 (252)-523-3177 Send Flowers Obituary

KINSTON - Ora Mae Rouse Evans, 88, of Kinston passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Rosa Rouse; sister Dorothy Rouse Rhodes and brother, George Benjamin Rouse. She was a graduate of Southwood High School and attended East Carolina Teachers' College. She was thankful for a blessed life and proud to say she was a farmer's daughter. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, was an avid reader, loved good music, cooking and was an avid ACC basketball fan. Ora Mae was a faithful charter member of Northwest Christian Church. She taught pre-school and kindergarten while living in Florida from 1958 to 1972. Returning to Kinston, she worked at Neuse Regional Library, retiring after 21 years. After retirement she worked for 19 years at the Patient Information Desk at UNC Lenoir Healthcare and volunteered for many years at the hospital until her death. She cherished the many friendships she made during these years and still kept in touch with her high school classmates by phone, cards and letters. Ora Mae is survived by her husband of 65 years, Fred Evans; daughters, Gayle Evans West and Kimberly Evans Taylor (Bobby) both of Kinston and Stacy Evans Morris (Bill) of Charlotte; son Charles Fredrick Evans (friend Amy) of Wilmington; grandchildren, Tiffany Noelle Best of Havelock, Evan Lee Taylor (Jessie), Jacob Adam Best (Kimberly), and Kelsey Taylor Tilghman (J.T.) all of Kinston; great-grandchildren, Emerson Fischer Best and Finn Lewis Taylor of Kinston; sister Glenda Rouse Jenkins Kornegay (friend Frank) of Smyrna and brother, Kendall Rouse (Sue) of Kinston along with many special nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at 902 Church with Pastor Amos Sykes officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. 