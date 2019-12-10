SNOW HILL - Owen Dean Tyndall was born on December 6, 2019 and passed away peacefully on the same day in his parent's arms due to complications of Trisomy 18. He is the son of Jeffery Dean Tyndall, Jr. (DJ) and Ashlan Hope Tyndall of Snow Hill. Owen is survived by his three siblings, Noah, Quinnley and Millicent Tyndall of the home; his paternal grandparents, Dean and Debbie Tyndall of Deep Run; and maternal grandparents, Allen and Hope Brown of Snow Hill. Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Mewborn Family Cemetery, 450 Mewborn Cemetery Road La Grange, NC. with Bishop Jeff Howard of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints officiating.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 10, 2019