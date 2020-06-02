KINSTON - Owen P. Shepard, Jr. "Buddy", age 76 passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro, NC.

Buddy was born June 1943 to Owen Perry Shepard and Geneva Thompson Shepard. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, sister Marie Kamosa, two brothers Robert Bruce Shepard and Hallie Shepard.

He is survived by his three children, James Shepard and wife Lisa of Winterville, Leigh Ann Cutlip and husband Brian of Graham and Alisa Carol Shepard and fiancé Randy Jones of Cary; seven grandchildren, Bradley S. Shepard, Lindsay Shepard, Samantha McCauley, Angela Hollen, Joshua Cutlip, Ainsley Cutlip and Izzy Jones and one great-grandchild, Avett McCauley.

Buddy graduated from Pink Hill High School in 1962. He married his high school sweetheart Sandra Smith June 2, 1964 and enlisted in the US Army in 1965 where he served his country with tours of duty in MA, Panama Canal Zone and California for the Army Security Agency. He returned home where he became employed at ISO Kinston by Piedmont Airlines and began farming part time.

He started farming fulltime in the mid 1970's and became a prominent landowner and respected farmer in the Sand Hill Community in Lenoir County where he loved working the soil, operating a hog operation and Mobile Home Park. He and his son James shared the love of building and maintaining drag race cars, participating in drag races at the national level and developed many friendships over several states while they raced in their 1969 Camero and other race cars. Their winnings included first place winnings in national races at Englishtown, NJ and Gainesville, FLA and multiple other races.

The family extends special appreciation to the NC Veterans Home Delta Staff, Kitty Askins Hospice Staff and all neighbors and friends who assisted in his care during his declining health.

Due to the coronavirus, the family will hold a private service. Close family and friends may visit with family at the home, but please be respectful of social distancing. Wear a mask and do not visit if symptomatic.

In lieu of flowers and food, the family would prefer that memorials be made to: Kitty Askins Hospice Center, 107 Handley Park Ct. Goldsboro, NC 27534; NC State Veterans Home 2150 Hull Road, Kinston, NC 28504 or Sand Hill Volunteer Fire Department, 3216 British Road, Kinston, NC 28501 Attn: David Jones.





