GRIFTON – Parker Ella Andrews, infant daughter of Steven and Jessica Andrews, died on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.
Funeral services will be private.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her twin sister, Hayden Ann Andrews; maternal grandfather, David Godwin, and fiancé, Melinda, of Rocky Mount; paternal grandparents, Mark and Wendy Andrews, of Ayden; maternal great-grandparents, Roy and Dorothy Bass of Wilson and Jessie Godwin of Rocky Mount; paternal great-grandparents, Joseph Andrews of Kinston, and Marcia Heath of Deep Run; aunts, Kimberly Sexton and husband, Josh, of Elm City, Jordan Andrews of Ayden, and uncle, Frankie Cannon of Virginia.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Pamela Godwin and maternal great-grandfather, Jarvis Godwin and her paternal great-grandmother, Ann Andrews and paternal great-grandfather, Thomas Heath.
Published in Free Press on Nov. 30, 2019