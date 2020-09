Patricia Ann Nobles Cheatham, 67, of Summerfield, Fla., formerly of Kinston, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at home.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Mills Memorial Garden. Family visitation is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, the funeral home.

Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home, Inc.





