DEEP RUN - Patricia "Pat" Ann Lee, 63, of Deep Run?passed away unexpectedly in her home on Thursday, October 22, 2020 of?a heart attack.
Pat?is survived by?her?mother, Betty Jane Bowen of Deep Run and her only daughter, Melissa Lee Hill and her husband, Dewayne Michael Hill, also of Deep Run. She is preceded in death by?her loving husband Joseph Vann Lee who died in April of 2013.
Pat was born on?February 27,1957?in?Kinston, North Carolina. She was married to Joe for 37 years until cancer finally won his battle. Joe was the love of her life. Everywhere you saw one, you saw the other. It was like a complete set of a perfect partnership. Pat's love for Joe never vanished. Although she seemed to be ok inside, she was heartbroken. She was once asked, "If you are fine being by yourself" she replied, " Just because I'm by myself I am NEVER alone". But as the years went by it seemed like the void in her heart kept getting bigger and finally gave way. Now Pat and Joe are a complete set again.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com.