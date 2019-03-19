PINK HILL - Pat Deaver, 73, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Deaver Teel and Jennifer Deaver; two granddaughters; and significant other, Dan Dixon. A memorial service was held Monday, March 18, 2019 at Gray Branch Church in Deep Run. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the SPCA, 2455 Rouse Road, Kinston, NC 28504. Online condolences may be sent to pinkhillfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 19, 2019