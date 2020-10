Patricia Ann Noel, 68, of 303 E. Peyton Ave, Kinston, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at her home.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. from the Robert Swinson Jr. Memorial Chapel.

Arrangements are by Robert Swinson Funeral Service.



Published in Free Press on Oct. 24, 2020.